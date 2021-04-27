Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Announces Earnings Results

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.050-9.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $9.05-9.30 EPS.

NYSE SYK traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.03. 836,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.92. The company has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.05.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

