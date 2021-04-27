Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SUBCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SEB Equities lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Subsea 7 currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Shares of Subsea 7 stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. 21,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,415. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.