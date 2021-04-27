SUKU 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $443,016.00 (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a market capitalization of $79.17 million and $443,016.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SUKU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00067227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00020549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00065558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.80 or 0.00815364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00097616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,559.61 or 0.08192532 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.