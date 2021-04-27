Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group operates thirteen banking locations through its three wholly owned subsidiary banks, Summit Community Bank headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia, Capital State Bank, Inc. headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, and Shenandoah Valley National Bank in Winchester, Virginia. Summit also operates Summit Financial, LLC, a residential mortgage loan originator located in Herndon, Virginia. “

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a market cap of $331.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 22.38%. On average, analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

