Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 1.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.87. 106,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,295. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,858 shares of company stock worth $5,614,946 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

