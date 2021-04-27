Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $36,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,934,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $946,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.71. 33,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,037. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $173.93 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.67.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

