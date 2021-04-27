Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.4% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $38.42. 280,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,997,271. The stock has a market cap of $214.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

