Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,302. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75.

