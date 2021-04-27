Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

SUI stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,981. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $163.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.84, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

