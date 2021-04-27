SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Raised to $625.00 at Truist

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price increased by Truist from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $498.50.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $572.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $514.34 and a 200-day moving average of $424.94. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $152.76 and a 1-year high of $585.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,754,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.