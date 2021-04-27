SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Buy

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $600.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIVB. Bank of America raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $572.93 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $585.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $514.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

