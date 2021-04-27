SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $25.50 on Friday. Pharvaris B.V. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75.

About Pharvaris B.V.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

