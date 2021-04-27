Sysco (SYY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,175.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38. Sysco has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.22.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.