TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.77 ($30.31).

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €25.97 ($30.55) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €19.20 ($22.59) and a 12 month high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

