TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Nomura restated their neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.46.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL stock opened at $62.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.25, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.94. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 417,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 106,804 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,475,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,207,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,725,000 after purchasing an additional 868,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.