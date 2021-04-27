TD Securities Raises Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$50.00

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of SII opened at C$54.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.98. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$32.70 and a twelve month high of C$57.53.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$38.67 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprott will post 1.6799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

