Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price target on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.56.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE TECK.B traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 855,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,551. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$10.12 and a 1 year high of C$29.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.