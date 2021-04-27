Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TLTZY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tele2 AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6729 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.85%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

