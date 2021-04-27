Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.77 ($3.26).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O2D. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €2.37 ($2.78). 4,048,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.32. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of €2.91 ($3.42).

About Telefónica Deutschland

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

