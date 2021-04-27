TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE TU traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,505. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. TELUS has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in TELUS by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,312,000 after buying an additional 236,281 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in TELUS by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 369,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 93,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TELUS by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,314,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,818,000 after purchasing an additional 473,435 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in TELUS by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,067,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

