Tenet Healthcare Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

THC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

NYSE THC opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.85, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,754.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

