TERA (TERA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.05 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TERA has a market capitalization of $13.05 million and $187,986.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00062755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00283871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.25 or 0.01004055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.90 or 0.00726286 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00025606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,527.52 or 1.00223339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

