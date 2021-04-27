Terracoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $265.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $689,772.25 and $265.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,958.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $874.04 or 0.01590366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.40 or 0.00497466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00064865 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001640 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003847 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

