Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) & INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Critical Comparison

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Terreno Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -11.27% -4.08% -1.34% Terreno Realty 44.26% 5.20% 3.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Terreno Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Terreno Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and Terreno Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Terreno Realty 0 2 6 0 2.75

INDUS Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $70.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.33%. Terreno Realty has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.53%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Terreno Realty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Terreno Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $44.04 million 8.22 $3.67 million N/A N/A Terreno Realty $171.02 million 25.56 $55.52 million $1.38 45.99

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Volatility & Risk

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats INDUS Realty Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 219 buildings aggregating approximately 13.1 million square feet, 22 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 85.0 acres and one property under redevelopment expected to contain approximately 0.2 million square feet upon completion. The Company is an internally managed Maryland corporation and elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the ÂCodeÂ), commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.