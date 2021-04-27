Terry L. Blaker Boosts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.38. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $176.73 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

