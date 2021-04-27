Terry L. Blaker Has $202,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Terry L. Blaker lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

