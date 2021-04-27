Terry L. Blaker Has $800,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Terry L. Blaker lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,527,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,870,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.59. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

