Terry L. Blaker Sells 175 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Terry L. Blaker decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYK. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2,173.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 42,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 40,473 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1,222.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 23,778.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $182.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.75. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $114.45 and a 1-year high of $184.21.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.