Terry L. Blaker Sells 694 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Terry L. Blaker reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Fortive were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Fortive by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Fortive by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fortive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,890,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

