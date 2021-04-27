Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Tesla stock opened at $738.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $680.35 and a 200-day moving average of $650.07. Tesla has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $708.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,482.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.41.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

