The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Boosted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after purchasing an additional 722,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after buying an additional 224,647 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,838,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 819,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 115,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.41.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

