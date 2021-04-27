The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COMP. Barclays began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $18.00 on Monday. Compass has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

In other news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

