The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $26.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCL. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

