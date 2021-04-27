The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $95.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

