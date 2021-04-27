The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INTC. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.59.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.35. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 124.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

