The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THG opened at $134.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.53 and its 200-day moving average is $117.16. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $136.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

