The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,940 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $395,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,017 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after buying an additional 1,442,126 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.