The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Increased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 33,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 32,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.01 and a 1-year high of $328.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

