The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $23,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.01 and a fifty-two week high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.50.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

