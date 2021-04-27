The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.7% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 32.6% during the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 33,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 32,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 42.7% during the first quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.65.

Shares of HD opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $344.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.01 and a 12 month high of $328.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.50.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

