The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Oppenheimer

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $75.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.20. The Lovesac has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.23, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,532,800. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Lovesac by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 198,551 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 2,742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

