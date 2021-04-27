The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. cut its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. The Mosaic makes up 3.3% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $39,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,026. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.