The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.84

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.84 and traded as high as $28.71. The North West shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 407 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on NNWWF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The North West from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The North West from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The North West from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19.

About The North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

