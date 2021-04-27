The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells $20,146.23 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $20,146.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $42,191.10.

The RealReal stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The RealReal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in The RealReal by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,170 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter worth approximately $8,720,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 144.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

