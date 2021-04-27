The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,053 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.76. 55,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,498. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

