Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post earnings of $6.68 per share for the quarter.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $494.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $463.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.60. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

