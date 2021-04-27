Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.86

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.86 and last traded at $92.80, with a volume of 28565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRI. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.