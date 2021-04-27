ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of TDUP opened at $17.97 on Monday. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

