Thrive Token (THRT) Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $513,280.23 and $3,124.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00064943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $440.81 or 0.00797883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00097320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.90 or 0.08163140 BTC.

Thrive Token Coin Profile

THRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 coins and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 coins. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

