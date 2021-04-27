thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.66 ($13.72).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €11.11 ($13.06) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.46.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.